Carry Telecom providing $5 credit to all its Rogers network customers in next invoice

Carry Telecom experienced an internet outage on April 1st that impacted its Roger network customers. The company is now offering a $5 CAD credit to all of its Rogers network customers on their next invoice.
The outage occurred because of a fibre cut from an unknown source.
“Carrytel sincerely apologize for the outage that occurred on April 1st which impacted all of our Rogers network customers. We do realize how important the internet connection is during this tough moment. People rely on the internet for work, school, and entertainment with families in order to go through this difficult time,” said Carry Telecom in a statement.
Carry Telecom is a small internet service provider operating in southern Ontario cities, including downtown Toronto, North York, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Brampton, East York and several other regions.
Carry Telecom’s timeline for fixing the outage is available at this link.
