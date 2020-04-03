Amazon reportedly plans to delay Prime Day due to COVID-19

Amazon is reportedly planning to delay Prime Day until August at the earliest due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to internal meeting notes seen by Reuters, the e-commerce giant plans to postpone the major online shopping event. Usually, Amazon Prime Day takes place in July, but the company never publishes the exact date far in advance.
Further, Reuters notes that Amazon expects to lose as much as $100 million USD (about $142 million CAD) from “excess devices it may not have to sell at a discount.”
Prime Day is often a huge sales and membership driver for Amazon. For example, Prime Day 2019 — which took place over July 15th and 16th — was the “largest shopping event in Amazon history.” Further, the company says Prime Day 2019 “surpassed the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.”
The two days of Prime Day were also the “biggest days ever for member signups.”
Finally, Prime Day 2019 saw Prime members purchase over 175 million items during the 48-hour sale. While Amazon didn’t disclose specific sales revenues, the company did note that Prime members around the world saved “more than one billion dollars.”
