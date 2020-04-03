With everything going on in the world right now, it’s important to take a break from the news and focus on clearing your head every once in a while. While I like to stay continuously informed on what’s happening, I’ve found some ways to de-stress and not only focus on the bad.
Here’s a list of some of the things I’m doing to keep busy during self-isolation.
Each member of the MobileSyrup team is writing their own guide regarding what they’re doing to get through quarantine. You’ll see these stories appear on the site over the next few days.
Stream, stream, stream
Similar to pretty much everyone else in self-isolation right now, I’m streaming a lot of content. I recently finished watching all of Parks and Recreation on Amazon Prime Video, and I keep going back to re-watch my favourite episodes. I’ve also caught up with shows that I was behind on, like Brooklyn Nine Nine, which is available on Netflix. There’s also some fairly decent new content on Netflix like Dare Me and The Stranger.
There’s also lots of new family-friendly content on Disney+ that you can watch with your family. I recently watched Frozen II with my niece, and I have to admit it’s a pretty cute movie.
I’m sure we’ve all thought about how many TV shows and movies we would watch if we just had the time, and now we do, so stream away.
E-books can be a way to escape
As someone who doesn’t normally have much time to read, I’ve been spending a lot more time doing so in self-isolation. Although most bookstores are closed, I’ve purchased some e-books that I haven’t been able to put down. I finished reading The Silent Patient and I can honestly say it’s the best book that I have ever read. If you’re a fan of Netflix’s crime TV shows like Mindhunter and Unbelievable, then you may like this book.
With everything going on right now, it’s good to escape into a book, clear your mind and finally use that Kindle you may have left sitting around. It’s also an excellent way to take a break from streaming movies and TV shows.
YouTube baking recipe videos
I’ve always liked to watch baking videos on YouTube but never really tried any new recipes. It seems that a lot of people have been baking in self-isolation, and I’ve noticed that I am too. I don’t know if it’s cause we’re bored or if it’s to satisfy cravings. All I know is that it’s a fun way to pass the time while also getting a yummy finished product.
I especially like the YouTube channel ‘Bigger Bolder Baking’ because the recipes are quite simple and hard to mess up. So far I’ve made a brownie mug cake, cinnamon cookies and Nutella swirl muffins. I see myself making lot more baked goods as self-isolation continues.
If you’re bored, FaceTime your friends who are also likely bored
This is an obvious one, but it’s still worth mentioning. I think one way to stay sane during self-isolation is to keep in touch with friends and family through platforms like FaceTime and WhatsApp. I like to check in with the important people in my life daily and ensure that we’re all okay during these crazy times.
If you’re bored after work then chances are your friends may be too, so give them a call (unless they’re the type of person who hates calls). It’s not only a great way to pass the time, but it can help you take care of your mental health.
Comments