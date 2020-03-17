PREVIOUS|
Rogers internet service is down in Pickering and Ajax, Ontario

The outage was caused by scheduled maintenance

Mar 17, 2020

10:03 AM EDT

Rogers service is down in several Ontario areas including Ajax and Pickering. Additionally, some users report having issues in Scarborough as well.

According to several reports cropping up on Twitter, internet service has been intermittent since around 2am ET on March 17th. TV and home phone service is also impacted by the outage, but it appears the primary issue is internet service. Several complaints have been directed to the @RogersHelps Twitter account.

Rogers says the outage is related to scheduled maintenance that took place overnight. A full statement from the company is available below:

“Some customers in the Ajax and Pickering area may experience residential service interruptions due to scheduled maintenance overnight. We understand how important it is for our customers to stay connected and our crews are working as quickly as possible to restore service.”

The maintenance was originally scheduled to take place between 2 and 6am, but has taken longer than expected. Rogers has not provided a timeline on when service will be restored.

Further, the website Downdetector.ca confirms the spike in outages at around 2:25am, but notes that service seems to have returned to normal in some areas.

MobileSyrup will update this story when service is back online in the affected areas.

Comments