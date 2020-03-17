PREVIOUS
Apple’s Chinese website reveals model numbers reportedly related to 2020 iPad Pro

It looks like new iPad Pro models could be just around the corner

Building off yesterday’s Eurasian Economic Commission (ECC) discovery, it looks like the iPad model numbers outlined in the database relate to new 2020 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.

iPhone in Canada uncovered that the model identifier ‘A2229’ corresponds to the iPad user manual available on its Chinese website. The publication says that the model number ‘A2229’ is accompanied by ‘A2228,’ ‘A2231,’ and ‘A2233,’ representing new Wi-Fi and cellular 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.

All of the model numbers with corresponding new iPad Pro models are available below:

  • 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi: A2228; CMIIT ID: 2019AJXXXX
  • 11-inch iPad Pro Cellular: A2231; CMIIT ID: 2019AJXXXX
  • 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi: A2229; CMIIT ID: 2019AJXXXX
  • 12.9-inch iPad Pro Cellular: A2233; CMIIT ID: 2019AJXXXX

iPhone in Canada goes on to say that these iPad Pro models are listed in the section of the Chinese manual “detailing radio frequency exposure and how [the] iPad uses radio signals to access wireless networks.” This information was first posted to Chinese website Fend by user ‘MarcusKei,’ according to the publication.

In the past, Apple devices have shown up in ECC listings months ahead of their release. Apple has since removed mentions of these devices from its Chinese website.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro has been long-rumoured to feature a triple rear camera array with 3D sensing capabilities.

Source: iPhone in Canada 

