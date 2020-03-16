Microsoft launches interactive Bing COVID-19 map

Microsoft has launched a new interactive Bing map that provides users with information about the spread of COVID-19.
The map shows how many people have the virus in a specific country, how many people have recovered and the number of fatal cases. For the United States, the Bing map breaks the data down on a state-by-state bases.
Additionally, the map provides news articles regarding coronavirus related to that specific country.
You can check out the map, here. Canadian-specific COVID-19 news can be found here.
