News

Microsoft launches interactive Bing COVID-19 map

Mar 16, 2020

4:00 PM EDT

Microsoft has launched a new interactive Bing map that provides users with information about the spread of COVID-19.

The map shows how many people have the virus in a specific country, how many people have recovered and the number of fatal cases. For the United States, the Bing map breaks the data down on a state-by-state bases.

 

Additionally, the map provides news articles regarding coronavirus related to that specific country.

You can check out the map, here. Canadian-specific COVID-19 news can be found here.

