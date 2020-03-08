Huawei reportedly expecting 20 percent drop in phone sales this year

Huawei is reportedly expecting a 20 percent drop in smartphone sales this year due to the U.S. ban’s impact on its partnerships.
The Information reports that the ban, which led to Huawei losing partnerships with Google other firms, is going to impact the Chinese company’s sales in 2020.
For instance, in 2019, the company sold over 240 million phones. It now reportedly expects to sell between 190 million to 200 million this year.
The company’s phones are not allowed to include Google Play, and are instead being shipped with Huawei’s AppGallery. The P40 Pro is being unveiled on March 26th, but it could be a hard sell considering the lack of Google apps.
The U.S. government believes that the Chinese government is able to use Huawei’s devices to spy, which is why it wants to limit its growth in the country.
Canada has yet to make a decision on whether Huawei will be allowed to participate in the rollout of 5G across the country. The U.S. is urging Canada to ban the company, and says that it would jeopardize intelligence-sharing between the two countries if it didn’t.
Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains recently said that Canada “won’t get bullied” by other jurisdictions in making a decision about Huawei and 5G networks.
Source: The Information Via: Engadget
