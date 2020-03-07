Upcoming Apple TV+ show ‘Home Before Dark’ gets first trailer

Apple’s upcoming show, Home Before Dark, has gotten its first trailer ahead of an April release on Apple TV+.
Home Before Dark follows the story of a young girl who believes she’s a reporter as she investigates a cold case in a small town. The show is based on the real reporting of a nine-year-old journalist.
The series was created and executive produced by Jon M. Chu and showrunners Dana Fox and Dara Resnik. Further, Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner wrote and executive produced the show.
Overall, the trailer makes the show look quite good and it could prove to be popular with Apple TV+ subscribers.
As per an earlier MobileSyrup rundown of upcoming Apple TV+ content set to release in early 2020, Home Before Dark should be available to TV+ subscribers starting April 3rd.
In Canada, an Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99 per month.
