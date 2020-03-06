PREVIOUS|
Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones expected to have better battery life than XM3s

They'll look almost identical to the predecessors

Mar 6, 2020

2:34 PM EST

Sony’s top-of-the-line headphones, the WH-1000XM series, are known for their great sound, active noise cancellation and battery life. However, according to a new leak, the WH-1000XM4 will have even better battery life.

According to photos spotted by Everton Favretto and posted by Anatel, Brazil’s version of the FCC, the new headphones will look similar to the previous model, the XM3s.

Additionally, the listing says the headphones will feature Bluetooth version 5, 2W of rated power consumption, 40 hours of operation when connected via headphone cable and noise cancellation maxed out.

Further, the headphones will sport ‘speak to chat,’ which might make it easier to speak with Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa.

With the help of Bluetooth 5 and 2W of rate power consumption, the headphones should be able to survive quite a bit longer than the XM3s.

Source: Everton Favretto, Mishaal Rahman

