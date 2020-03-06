Samsung Canada has announced a partnership with ‘PayBright,’ one of Canada’s leading provider of installment solutions. With PayBright, customers in Samsung Experience Stores or online can use zero percent financing for 12, 24 or 36-months when buying a new mobile product. Though you have to apply for zero percent interest, and may not qualify.
When using PayBright online, users will need to add items to their cart as per usual, and then select ‘PayBright’ as the payment method. Then, you’ll be offered the option to apply online with PayBright’s online application.
“We are excited to offer our customers a flexible and affordable way to get the latest product innovations from Samsung, including the new Samsung Galaxy S20 series 5G,” says Jennifer Safruk, vice president of Mobile Business at Samsung Canada in a press release.
This is an option that’ll help people finance the cost of expensive phones like the S20 series.
Source: Samsung Canada
