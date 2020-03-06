Nintendo Switch Pro controllers $20 off on Amazon’s website

Nintendo products are rarely on sale, so it’s nice to see when the company’s products are finally discounted.
On Amazon Canada’s website, the official Nintendo Switch Pro controller is $20 off making it $69.99. Usually, the Switch Pro controller is $89.99, which I find pretty expensive.
The Pro controller, while it isn’t the best controller ever, it’s an excellent alternative for Nintendo’s Joy-Cons.
It’s unclear when this sale will end, but it’s probably best to grab it if you’re in the market for a new controller.
Source: Amazon
