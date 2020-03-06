PREVIOUS
Nintendo Switch Pro controllers $20 off on Amazon’s website

The controller is usually $89.99

Mar 6, 2020

6:06 PM EST

Nintendo products are rarely on sale, so it’s nice to see when the company’s products are finally discounted.

On Amazon Canada’s website, the official Nintendo Switch Pro controller is $20 off making it $69.99. Usually, the Switch Pro controller is $89.99, which I find pretty expensive.

The Pro controller, while it isn’t the best controller ever, it’s an excellent alternative for Nintendo’s Joy-Cons.

It’s unclear when this sale will end, but it’s probably best to grab it if you’re in the market for a new controller.

Source: Amazon

