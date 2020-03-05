Netflix has announced that Oscar winner Taika Waititi will serve as writer, director, and executive producer on two animated Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory series.
The first series will be based on the characters and the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Meanwhile, the second series is an original take that’ll flesh out the world of the Oompa Loompas. Additionally, Netflix says the shows “will retain the quintessential spirit and tone of the original story while building out the world and characters far beyond the pages of the Dahl book for the very first time.”
Waititi is also working on Thor: Love And Thunder that’ll eventually be on Disney+ after it takes to the theatre.
Source: Vanity Fair
