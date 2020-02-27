OnePlus teases cryptic image on Twitter

As always, OnePlus is building hype for its next products on its Twitter account and this time around, it’s using a cryptic blueprint to tease us.
Rumours that have leaked out about the upcoming OnePlus 8 series phones suggest that at least one of the devices will feature wireless charging, and that all three might have hole-punch displays instead of the pop-up camera from the OnePlus 7 Pro.
We're working on something really cool and we really can't tell you yet. To be continued. pic.twitter.com/jxTqzIA1xE
— OnePlus UK (@OnePlus_UK) February 27, 2020
Some people on Twitter are suggesting that the company could be working on a portable power bank or a foldable device, but this is all speculation.
Either way, it’s very unclear what this might be, but hopefully whatever it is will be worthwhile once the company reveals it.
Source: OnePlus
