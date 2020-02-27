Instagram brings direct messages to Windows 10

Instagram has rolled out direct messaging to Windows 10.
The feature is part of an update that changes Instagram on PC into a progressive web app. As a progressive web app, the PC version of Instagram functions more like a native desktop app. With this update, you’ll no longer need to shift over to your phone to read or send messages.
This update also should, in theory, make it easier for Instagram to bring subsequent updates to PC more quickly. This has been the case with Twitter on PC, which became a PWA in 2018.
Finally, Windows Central notes that the change to PWA has brought better performance for ARM devices running Windows 10, such as the Surface Pro X.
Via: Engadget
