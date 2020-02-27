Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada and Crave in March

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix and Crave this March 2020.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later.
This month, Netflix isn’t getting rid of very much. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave and Netflix, check out our ‘what’s coming’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Crave in March.
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in March
- Marvel Studios’ Black Panther (03/03/2020)
- Pitch Perfect (03/03/2020)
- Pitch Perfect 2 (03/03/2020)
- The Purge (03/03/2020)
- Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time (03/24/2020)
Here’s what’s leaving Crave in March
- Ready Player One (03/02/2020)
- Paul, Apostle of Christ (03/03/2020)
- World of Quest: season 2 (03/04/2020)
- Monique & Friends: Live in Atlanta (03/07/2020)
- I am the Night (03/07/2020)
- Vice Special Report: Panic – The Untold Story of the 2008 Financial Crisis (03/09/2020)
- Momentum Generation (03/10/2020)
- The Fight Game with Jim Lampley: season 5, episode 5 (03/11/2020)
- My True Brilliant Friend (03/11/2020)
- How it’s Made: season 25 (03/15/2020)
- Paper Year (03/15/2020)
- Nelly & Simon: Mission Yeti (03/16/2020)
- Life of the Party (03/23/2020)
- The Little Vampire (03/27/2020)
- Jack Reacher (03/29/2020)
- Above Ground (03/30/2020)
- Allure (03/30/2020)
- Birthmarked (03/30/2020)
- Bruce Springsteen: In His Own Words (03/30/2020)
- Mark Felt: The Man who Brought Down the White House (03/30/2020)
- Meat Loaf: In and out of Hell (03/30/2020)
- 21 Jump Street (03/31/2020)
- 90 Minutes of Heaven (03/31/2020)
- All the President’s Men (03/31/2020)
- Bitten: season 2 (03/31/2020)
- Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare (03/31/2020)
- Clash of the Titans (03/31/2020)
- Contagion (03/31/2020)
- Daphne & Velma (03/31/2020)
Despicable Me (03/31/2020)
- Fireflies in the Garden (03/31/2020)
- Flatliners (03/31/2020)
- Funny as Hell: season 5 (03/31/2020)
- Gridlocked (03/31/2020)
- Gunless (03/31/2020)
- Just Wright (03/31/2020)
- Matchstick Men (03/31/2020)
- Mommy’s Little Angel (03/31/2020)
- Mostly Sunny (03/31/2020)
- Pineapple Express (03/31/2020)
- School of Life (03/31/2020)
- Se7en (03/31/2020)
- Singularity (03/31/2020)
- Spider-Man (03/31/2020)
- Spider-Man 3 (03/31/2020)
- Super Troopers 2 (03/31/2020)
- Ted (03/31/2020)
- The Amazing Spider-Man (03/31/2020)
- The Blue Brothers (03/31/2020)
- The Captive (03/31/2020)
- The Doodlebops: seasons 1-2 (03/31/2020)
- The Man with the Iron Firsts (03/31/2020)
- The Wiz (03/31/2020)
- Tully (03/31/2020)
- Watchmen (03/31/2020)
