Best Buy unleashes Leap Day Flash Sale on Canadians

The last leap year was in 2016 and this February marks another one in the books.
To celebrate this historic event, Best Buy Canada has created the ‘Leap Day Flash Sale’ and slashed the prices of various tech.
Below is a roundup of the one-day sale starting this Saturday, February 29th:
- Google Home Max – $248.97 (Reg. $399.97)
- Nanoleaf Light Panel Kit, 9 Panels – $189.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Samsung 75″ 4K HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV – $2299.99 (Reg. $3299.99)
- Sony 55″ X950G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1099.99 (Reg. $1499.99)
- Lenovo Smart Display 10″ with Google Assistant – $129.99 (Reg. $159.99)
- Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ (2018) Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Open Box – $1949.99 (Reg. $2199.99)
- Apple MacBook Pro 16″ (2019) Touch Bar, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Open Box – $2399.99 (Reg. $2699.99)
- DXRacer Racing Series Gaming Chair – $374.99 (Reg. $499.99)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $279.99 (Reg. $399.99)
- Denon AVRS750H 7.2 Channel 4K Ultra HD Network AV Receiver – $399.99 (Reg. $799.99)
- Jabra Elite 75t In-Ear Passive Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – $199.99 (Reg. $239.99)
- JBL Free In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones – $89.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- JBL On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – $29.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Sony WH-CH500 On-Ear Headphones – $49.99 (Reg. $119.99)
- UE MEGABOOM 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with POWER UP Charging Dock – $199.99 (Reg. $279.99)
- Belkin BOOSTUP Qi Wireless Charging Pad – $34.99 (Reg. $39.99)
- Linksys Wireless AC2200 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Router – $149.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- Seagate Game Drive 2TB Portable External Hard Drive for PlayStation 4 – $99.99 (Reg. $109.99)
- Click and Grow Smart Indoor Garden with Basil Seed Capsule, 3 Pack – $79.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- LIFX Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Tile Kit – $129.99 (Reg. $199.99)
