News

Google Pixel 3 XL discounted to roughly $528 through B&H

You'll have to pay duties though

Feb 14, 2020

1:08 PM EST

Google’s Pixel 3 XL was a good handset with an ugly iPhone X-style notch.

The smartphone is now available for a pretty affordable price. Only for the next day and a half, B&H is selling the Pixel 3 XL for $399 USD (roughly $528 CAD.

The handset is unlocked, sports 64GB of storage and comes in the ‘Not Pink’ colour variant. Shipping is free, but buyers can choose to pay duties ahead of time or select to pay them when the device arrives at their door.

The Pixel 3 XL is available at the Google Store for $1,129 CAD, so this is a significant discount.

The 3 XL features a 6.3-inch display with a 1,440 x 2960-pixel resolution, 4GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 845 chipset, dual selfie cameras and a rear-facing shooter.

Source: B&H

