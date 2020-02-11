Here are the pre-order bonuses for Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series costs a lot of money regardless of where you purchase it from or what device you pick.
That’s why we at MobileSyrup have compiled a list of pre-order bonuses that sweeten the deal a little bit.
Carriers
With carriers such as Rogers, Fido, Bell, Eastlink, Koodo and Telus, you get a free pair of Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds+.
The Galaxy Buds+ have a retail value of $199.99.
At all carriers except SaskTel, you have until March 5th to pre-order. Strangely enough for SaskTel customers only have until March 1st to pre-order.
Take a look at carrier pricing for the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra, here.
Best Buy
Best Buy seems to be offering the most interesting deals. With the Rogers, Bell and Telus or unlocked, you can get a bonus pair of the Galaxy Buds+ with a wireless charger and 128GB microSD card. Those who get the phone from Fido, Koodo and Virgin will simply get the Galaxy Buds+.
However, anyone who grabs an unlocked version of one of the handsets will get it delivered to them as early as March 3rd, which is a shock as the phone’s actual release date is March 6th. You have until March 5th to pre-order.
Take a look at Best Buy’s pre-order bonuses, here.
Samsung Experience Store
The Samsung Experience Store is offering a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ and up to 2,000 Air Miles Bonus Miles if you pre-order either the S20+ or the S20 Ultra. You’re also able to do special financing for the Galaxy S20 Ultra.
You have until March 5th to pre-order.
Here’s the link to the Samsung Experience Store.
The Source
If you get any of the new S20 devices from the Source, you’ll get the Galaxy Buds+ for free.
You have until March 5th to pre-order.
Check out the pre-order bonuses here.
