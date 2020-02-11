Rogers reportedly offering $50/15GB plan to select customers

Rogers is reportedly offering some customers a $50/15GB plan.
According to details sent to MobileSyrup by a reader, select Rogers customers are able to take advantage of this plan. For $50 per month, they get 15GB of data. However, it’s worth noting that there are overages on this data. In other words, it is not an unlimited plan.
Further, the screenshot provided to MobileSyrup shows that the plan is a No Tab plan, which is what Rogers calls its bring your own phone (BYOP) plans.
Beyond that, the only other detail we have is that it’s a ‘Talk & Text’ plan. It’s not entirely clear what the talk and text options are, but presumably it’s unlimited Canada-wide calling and text.
Ultimately, this is a crazy good plan. However, your ability to get this offer will likely vary significantly. The closest in-market plan that Rogers currently offers is $75 for 10GB of data, so this is quite a bit cheaper for more data.
