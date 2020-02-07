PREVIOUS|
News

Rogers offering buy one get one free iPhone XS deal, save almost $2,000

I'm not usually a fan of weird carrier deals like this, but if you need two iPhones it doesn't get much better

Feb 7, 2020

4:56 PM EST

0 comments

Rogers is currently offering two appealing iPhone XS deals.

The first deal gets you the phone for half off, while the second one lets you buy a second one for free. I’ll start by explaining the single phone deal first since it applies to the multi-phone sale.

Save $685 on a 64GB iPhone XS

This deal can be applied online and it nets you a single 64GB iPhone XS for roughly half off. That means the overall cost of the phone over two years will cost you only $600.

Roger’s website says people can buy the phone for $0 down with monthly payments of $24.99 for 24-months.

Getting this plan with Rogers’ 10GB/$75 unlimited plan means your monthly cost is going to be $99 before tax.

BOGO deal

This second deal is only available in stores and it uses all the information stated above.

That means you buy the first iPhone XS and all of the discounts above are applied, but then you can also get another one for free, but they both need to be part of a Rogers Infinite plan.

This isn’t a bad thing though, since the cheapest Infinite plan is Rogers’ best deal. It comes with 10GB of base data that is throttled down to 512KBps if you use more than 10GB. This plan costs $75 per month, but Rogers has another promo that takes $10 off when you add a line to an existing account, which means that the second plan costs $65 per month.

In essence, this is two iPhone XS phones with 10GB of unlimited data each and they cost each user roughly $82 plus tax per month.

Source: Rogers

Related Articles

News

Feb 4, 2020

9:40 AM EST

Rogers says it contributed $14.1 billion to the Canadian economy in 2019

News

Feb 6, 2020

6:58 PM EST

Rogers now offering 20GB of unlimited data for $85 per month

News

May 5, 2009

11:20 AM EDT

TELUS puts Moto V9M and LG Gig on BOGO

News

Feb 6, 2020

3:38 PM EST

Rogers’ site leads us to believe the S20 series will launch with 5G in Canada

Comments