Rogers offering buy one get one free iPhone XS deal, save almost $2,000

Rogers is currently offering two appealing iPhone XS deals.
The first deal gets you the phone for half off, while the second one lets you buy a second one for free. I’ll start by explaining the single phone deal first since it applies to the multi-phone sale.
Save $685 on a 64GB iPhone XS
This deal can be applied online and it nets you a single 64GB iPhone XS for roughly half off. That means the overall cost of the phone over two years will cost you only $600.
Roger’s website says people can buy the phone for $0 down with monthly payments of $24.99 for 24-months.
Getting this plan with Rogers’ 10GB/$75 unlimited plan means your monthly cost is going to be $99 before tax.
BOGO deal
This second deal is only available in stores and it uses all the information stated above.
That means you buy the first iPhone XS and all of the discounts above are applied, but then you can also get another one for free, but they both need to be part of a Rogers Infinite plan.
This isn’t a bad thing though, since the cheapest Infinite plan is Rogers’ best deal. It comes with 10GB of base data that is throttled down to 512KBps if you use more than 10GB. This plan costs $75 per month, but Rogers has another promo that takes $10 off when you add a line to an existing account, which means that the second plan costs $65 per month.
In essence, this is two iPhone XS phones with 10GB of unlimited data each and they cost each user roughly $82 plus tax per month.
Source: Rogers
