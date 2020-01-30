Amazon’s net sales went up 21 percent in its Q4 of 2019

Amazon has released its fourth quarter of 2019 earnings, and the company has beat most expectations.
In Q4, the retail giant’s net sales increased, by 21 percent, year over year, to $87.4 billion USD ($115 billion CAD). And over the full year, the company’s net sales hit $280.5 billion USD ($370 billion CAD).
During the quarter, the company’s profit was $3.3 billion USD ($4.3 billion CAD).
The company also shared details about its holiday sales. Amazon says in the holiday season it sold billions of items worldwide and its top sellers were Fire TV sticks, Echo Dots and the Echo Show 5.
Additionally, the company has been able to gain 50 million Prime subscribers since it last reported its member count in 2018. This puts its overall Prime member count to 150 million.
As the company begins its first quarter of 2020, it’s hoping to make between $69 billion USD (91 billion CAD) and $73 billion USD ($96 billion CAD). These numbers represent a growth of either 16 or 22 percent.
Source: Amazon
Comments