Picture of Powerbeats4 headphones leak in iOS 13.3.1

A new icon representing the upcoming Bluetooth Powerbeats4 headphones surfaced in the latest iOS 13.3.1 update.
The icon shows off a slightly new look for Apple-owned Beats’ sporty neck buds with the wire coming out from the piece of plastic that locks behind the wearer’s ear.
The overall form factor in the icon also looks more like the updated design of last year’s Powerbeats Pros. In my opinion, it’s a better-looking design since it has a more seamless look compared to the chunkier Powerbeats3s.
It’s also expected these headphones will include Apple’s latest H1 chip to allow for ‘Hey Siri’ support, better connectivity and the ability to read out text messages.
Image Source: Mac Rumors
Source: Mac Rumors
