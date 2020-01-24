Virgin Mobile doubling prepaid rate charges on March 19th

Virgin Mobile is doubling how much it costs to send texts and make calls on its prepaid plans starting March 19th.
The carrier has posted a webpage on its site that details how much the new rates will cost.
Local calls are doubling from $0.30 CAD per minute to $0.60. Canada to Canada and U.S. long-distance calls are also doubling to $0.60.
Canada and U.S. texting and Canada to international texting are bumping up to $0.60 per text. This means it will cost $1.20 to send a message and receive a reply if you’re plan doesn’t include unlimited texting.
Virgin’s site says, “For more info about the rate change or if you’d like to change/cancel your plan or chat about our other prepaid options, dial #611 from your Virgin Mobile phone or give us a shout at 1-888-999-2321.”
Source: Virgin Mobile
