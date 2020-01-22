PREVIOUS|
Xbox’s ‘Lunar New Year Sale’ discounts games by up to 90 percent

The sales last until January 28th

Jan 22, 2020

7:04 AM EST

Red Dead Redemption 2 Arthur

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Microsoft has launched an Xbox game sale of the same name that discounts games by as much as 90 percent.

Below is a list of some of the most notable Xbox One deals:

The full list of Lunar New Year deals can be found here. The sale runs until January 28th at 9am ET.

Image credit: Rockstar Games

