Xbox’s ‘Lunar New Year Sale’ discounts games by up to 90 percent

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Microsoft has launched an Xbox game sale of the same name that discounts games by as much as 90 percent.
Below is a list of some of the most notable Xbox One deals:
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection — $14.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection — $12.99 (regularly $25.99)
- Code Vein — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Control — $50.04 (regularly $79.99)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection — $23.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Far Cry 5 — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Hitman 2 — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Ninjin: Clash of Carrots — $1.27 (regularly $12.79)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Soul Calibur VI — $23.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition — $31.19 (regularly $51.99) [with Xbox Live Gold]
- WWE 2K20 — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
The full list of Lunar New Year deals can be found here. The sale runs until January 28th at 9am ET.
Image credit: Rockstar Games
Comments