Ben & Jerry’s confirms ‘Netflix and Chilled’ ice cream coming to Canada

Ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s has confirmed via Twitter that the ‘Netflix and Chilled’ ice cream flavour is coming to Canada.
Not only is the regular version making its way north, but it’s bringing its lactose-free option alongside it.
Both deserts are peanut butter flavoured with sweet and salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownies.
COMING TO A FREEZER NEAR YOU! Spoiler alert- @Netflix_CA & Ben & Jerry's just became official. #netflixandchillld pic.twitter.com/TUgsG9PO9u
— Ben & Jerry's Canada (@BenJerryCanada) January 16, 2020
This isn’t the first brand crossover that ol’ Ben and Jerry have ever done.
Other notable versions are the ‘Tonight dough’ (based on The Tonight Show) and ‘If I had a million flavours’ (based on Barenaked Ladies song, If I had a million dollars.)
