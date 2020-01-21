PREVIOUS
Ben & Jerry’s confirms ‘Netflix and Chilled’ ice cream coming to Canada

The flavour is in the process of rolling out now

Ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s has confirmed via Twitter that the ‘Netflix and Chilled’ ice cream flavour is coming to Canada.

Not only is the regular version making its way north, but it’s bringing its lactose-free option alongside it.

Both deserts are peanut butter flavoured with sweet and salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownies.

This isn’t the first brand crossover that ol’ Ben and Jerry have ever done.

Other notable versions are the ‘Tonight dough’ (based on The Tonight Show) and ‘If I had a million flavours’ (based on Barenaked Ladies song, If I had a million dollars.)

Source: Ben & Jerry’s Canada (@BenJerryCanada)

