Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution comes to Netflix Canada on February 27

I remember watching the original Pokémon: The First Movie in theatres back when I was six. A bit more than 20 years later, it’s back with a new look and is coming to the world’s most popular streaming service: Netflix.
The Official Pokémon YouTube channel has posted an English language trailer for Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution, the CGI remake of Pokémon: The First Movie. The filmed first released in Japan in July of 2019 and will make its Canadian debut via Netflix.
The movie follows the story of Ash, Pikachu, Misty and Brock as they take part in a competition against the world’s best Pokémon trainer. The greatest trainer is the synthetic Pokémon Mewtwo, who the crew must stop before he wipes out humanity.
Pokémon: The First Movie, originally released as Pokémon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back, came out in 1998 in Japan and a year later in North America.
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution comes to Netflix on February 27th.
Source: YouTube
