PREVIOUS|
News

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution comes to Netflix Canada on February 27

It looks different, but I still have to watch it

Jan 21, 2020

4:05 PM EST

0 comments

I remember watching the original Pokémon: The First Movie in theatres back when I was six. A bit more than 20 years later, it’s back with a new look and is coming to the world’s most popular streaming service: Netflix.

The Official Pokémon YouTube channel has posted an English language trailer for Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution, the CGI remake of Pokémon: The First Movie. The filmed first released in Japan in July of 2019 and will make its Canadian debut via Netflix.

The movie follows the story of Ash, Pikachu, Misty and Brock as they take part in a competition against the world’s best Pokémon trainer. The greatest trainer is the synthetic Pokémon Mewtwo, who the crew must stop before he wipes out humanity.

Pokémon: The First Movie, originally released as Pokémon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back, came out in 1998 in Japan and a year later in North America.

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution comes to Netflix on February 27th.

Source: YouTube

Related Articles

News

Jan 20, 2020

7:03 AM EST

Sony running ‘Save up to 50 percent’ sale on the PlayStation Store

News

Jan 20, 2020

8:47 AM EST

Apple TV+ gets second major win at the SAG awards for ‘The Morning Show’

Business

Jan 21, 2020

2:34 PM EST

Trudeau dismisses ‘prisoner exchange’ of two Canadians detained in China for Huawei CFO

Resources

Jan 18, 2020

6:09 PM EST

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [January 13 — 19]

Comments