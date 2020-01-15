Here’s a list of some HBO content coming to Crave this year

If you’re worried about having to wait for HBO content on Bell Media’s Crave streaming service it seems like you won’t have to.
During HBO’s TCA session, the company announced that Crave will air its content day-and-date with their U.S. premieres.
Here are some of the HBO content coming to Crave this year.
- We are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest — February 18th @ 7pm ET
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: season 7 — February 16th @ 11pm ET
- The Plot Against America — March 16th @ 9pm ET
- Insecure: season 4 — April 12th @ 10pm ET
- I Know This Much is True — in April
- The Undoing — in May
- Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes — February 11th
- After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News — March
- Kill Chains: The Cyber War on America’s Elections — March
- Axios: season 3 — March & May
- Autism: The Sequel — April
- The Art of Political Murder — April
- Atlanta Child Murders (working title) — April
- Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind — May
- Welcome to Chechnya — June
- Bully, Coward, Victim, The Story of Roy Cohn — June
- Transhood — June
It’s important to note this isn’t all the HBO content coming to the service and most of these are documentaries. Additionally, HBO and Crave will reveal more content coming to the service in the latter half of the year at a later date.
