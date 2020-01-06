Twitter unveils new support hub for academic researchers

Twitter has introduced a new hub for academic researchers to access information after it received requests from the community for a similar tool.
The new page is called ‘Twitter data for researchers,’ and includes links for researchers to apply for a developer account to access Twitter’s tools. The tools offer help with data integration and analysis.
“Over the past year, we’ve worked with many of you in the academic research community. We’ve learned about the challenges you face, and how Twitter can better support you in your efforts to advance understanding of the public conversation,” the social media giant wrote on the new page.
Twitter says it will also add more enhancements and resources for researchers later this year.
Source: Twitter Via: TechCrunch
