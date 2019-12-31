Ford reveals long range battery option popular among Mustang Mach-E orders

Although Ford hasn’t disclosed how many pre-orders it received for the Mustang Mach-E, it revealed that 80 percent of buyers opted for the long range battery.
The long range battery allows the vehicle go up to an estimated 480km between charges. Further, 55 percent of the vehicles have been ordered with the dual-motor-all-wheel-drive, and 33 percent have opted for the GT trim level.
The manufacturer also revealed stats on the popular colour choices, with grey being the most desired.
“Carbonized Gray is the most popular choice with 38 percent choosing it, with Grabber Blue Metallic 35 percent and Rapid Red 27 percent,” Ford wrote in a blog post.
Ford has noted that more than a quarter of all reservations are coming from California. The company has not revealed any Canadian stats as of yet.
Comments