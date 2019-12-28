NYU doctor sues Apple over patented atrial fibrillation detection technology

The Apple Watch’s atrial fibrillation detection feature has saved many users since it launched on the Series 4 smartwatch; however, a New York University doctor is now suing the Cupertino-based company over the functionality.
According to a report by Bloomberg, Dr Joseph Wiesel says the Apple Watch’s a-fib detection feature violates his patent for an irregular heartbeat detection method.
Wiesel’s patent initiated the “pioneering steps” in the ability to track a-fib detection, according to the lawsuit. Wiesel’s patent describes a method to track “irregular pulse rhythms from a succession of time intervals.” The NYU doctor was granted an award for his patent back in March of 2006.
Additionally, Wiesel told Bloomberg that in 2017, he reached out to Apple for a partnership, but the Cupertino-based company declined his request.
Wiesel has asked the court to prevent Apple from continuing the use of his patented a-fib technology without his permission and royalties.
The tech giant has not commented on the case.
