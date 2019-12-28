PREVIOUS|
News

Rumour suggests LG will show off V60 with dual-screen accessory at MWC 2020

Hopefully this device makes its way to Canada

Dec 28, 2019

10:23 AM EST

0 comments

As Mobile World Congress in Barcelona nears, rumours are starting to fly about what device we might see at the show. One of the latest leaks suggests LG is going to bring a new phone with a dual-screen attachment like the V50 from earlier this year.

The V50 never made its way to Canada in 2019, so there is a chance that its successor, the V60, might show up instead.

The rumours say that the new phone will support 5G and come with a new dual-screen attachment. The LG G8X ThinQ did come to Canada with the extra screen attachment and we reviewed it positively.

The new version of this extra screen attachment is supposed to include a new hinge design that can stop at any angle, according to Android Central.

While all of this sounds cool, we won’t be able to confirm it until MWC in February.

Related Articles

News

Dec 8, 2019

1:01 PM EST

Leaked OnePlus 8 Lite renders point towards launch of a mid-range phone

News

Aug 22, 2019

1:32 PM EDT

Here’s every leak so far about Apple’s upcoming hardware before the iPhone 11 event

News

Oct 1, 2019

11:45 AM EDT

Almost everything from Microsoft’s Surface event has leaked

Comments