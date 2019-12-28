Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada and Crave in January

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix and Crave this January 2020.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later.
This month, Netflix isn’t getting rid of very much. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave and Netflix check out our ‘what’s coming’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Crave in January.
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in January
- Helix: seasons 1-2 (01/15/20)
- Short Term 12 (01/17/20)
- Little Women (01/31/20)
- Spartacus: Blood and Sand (01/31/20)
- Spartacus: Gods of the Arena (01/31/20)
- Spartacus: Vengeance (01/31/20)
- Spartacus: War of the Damned (01/31/20)
- Horrible Bosses (01/31/20)
Here’s what’s leaving Crave in January
- Game Night (01/03/20)
- Welcome the Stranger (01/03/20)
- 60 Minutes Sports: season 4, episode 1 (01/04/20)
- Sports on Fire (01/08/20)
- A Swan Princess: A Royal Myztery (01/10/20)
- Marshall (01/12/20)
- Professor Marston & The Wonder Women (01/12/20)
- Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala (01/14/20)
- 22 Chaser (01/14/20)
- Peter Rabbit (01/15/20)
- Deep Blue Sea 2 (01/16/20)
- Pacific Rim Uprising (01/17/20)
- SMILF: season 2 (01/19/20)
- Outsiders: season 1 & 2 (01/23/20)
- Collision Course: season 1 (01/27/20)
- Breach (01/28/20)
- Frank & Lola (01/28/20)
- In a Valley of Violence (01/28/20)
- Jarhead (01/28/20)
- Primary Colours (01/28/20)
- Savages (o1/28/20)
- In Their Own Words: A Bell Let’s Talk Day Special (2019) (01/29/20)
- Early Man (01/30/20)
- 27 Dresses (01/31/20)
- A Single Shot (01/31/20)
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (01/31/20)
- Animal Mechanicals 2 (01/31/20)
- Arthur (01/31/20)
- Bonnie and Clyde (o1/31/20)
- Boogie Nights (o1/31/20)
- Breakfast with Scot (o1/31/20)
- Burn After Reading (o1/31/20)
- Cafe de Flore (o1/31/20)
- Chasing Madoff (o1/31/20)
- Child 44 (o1/31/20)
- Clang Invasion (o1/31/20)
- Cold Water Cowboys (o1/31/20)
- Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (o1/31/20)
- Faster (o1/31/20)
- Foreverland (o1/31/20)
- In Bruges (o1/31/20)
- Dakota (o1/31/20)
- Darkest Hour (o1/31/20)
- Doodlebops Rockin Road Show (o1/31/20)
- Duma (o1/31/20)
- Fifty Shades Freed (o1/31/20)
- Fireman Sam: season 1,2,6,7 (o1/31/20)
- Gotta Catch Santa Claus (o1/31/20)
- Heartbeat (o1/31/20)
- How She Move (o1/31/20)
- I Love You, Beth Cooper (o1/31/20)
- In the Night Gaden: season 3 (o1/31/20)
- Insidious: The Last Key (o1/31/20)
- Kid Vs. Kat: season 2 (o1/31/20)
- Love & Savagery (o1/31/20)
- Love Simon (o1/31/20)
- Mary Goes Round (o1/31/20)
- Mightly Jungle (o1/31/20)
- Mine (o1/31/20)
- My Cousin Vinny (o1/31/20)
- Nine (o1/31/20)
- Paddington’s Birthday Bonanza (o1/31/20)
- Paradise Now (o1/31/20)
- Rainbow Magic (o1/31/20)
- Red Sparrow (o1/31/20)
- Saint Ralph (o1/31/20)
- Storm Hawks: seasons 1 & 2
- Sucker Punch (o1/31/20)
- The Animal Project (o1/31/20)
- The Ballad of Jack and Rose (o1/31/20)
- The Big Year (o1/31/20)
- The End of Silence (o1/31/20)
- The Fast and the Furious (o1/31/20)
- The Killing Fields (o1/31/20)
- The Master (o1/31/20)
- The Perfect Soulmate (o1/31/20)
- The Samaritan (o1/31/20)
- The Take (o1/31/20)
- Thoroughbreds (o1/31/20)
- Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (o1/31/20)
- Transformers (o1/31/20)
- Tropic Thunder (o1/31/20)
- Twisted (o1/31/20)
- Unsane (o1/31/20)
- Waiting to Exhale (o1/31/20)
- World of Quest: season 1 (o1/31/20)
