Spotify says users have streamed nearly 7 million hours of Star Wars music since 2015

Spotify has revealed that 6.7 million hours of Star Wars music has been streamed on its platform since 2015.
In other words, Spotify users listened to more than 760 years’ worth of the sci-fi franchise’s iconic scores.
Spotify didn’t mention if this relates to Star Wars music spanning all of media, or just the primarily John Williams-composed tracks from the movies. However, the company did note a few interesting tidbits:
- Most popular day to stream Star Wars music is on May 4th (as in, “May the Fourth be With You”)
- Most streamed track is John Williams’ “Duel of the Fates” from The Phantom Menace
- Many wedding playlists include John Williams’ “The Imperial March” from The Empire Strikes Back
- Spotify has nearly 450,000 Star Wars-related playlists
Spotify’s Star Wars-related streaming statistics are no doubt coming out now to coincide with the release of The Rise of Skywalker, the final film in the 42-year-long Skywalker Saga.
The J.J. Abrams-directed space opera will hit theatres on December 20th.
Image credit: Lucasfilm
Via: Cnet
Comments