News

Iristel unveils custom-built cybersecurity protection for small businesses

The monthly fee for the protection service is $27 CAD per endpoint

Dec 17, 2019

12:13 PM EST

Iristel, a Markham-based telecom company, is now offering custom-built cybersecurity protection for small and medium sized businesses.

Iristel iMDR (intelligent Managed Detect & Response) is a custom-built cyber solution to address the three core issues that Iristel says have been hampering small businesses from adopting sufficient cyber protection. The company says that the three core issues are effectiveness, affordability and scalability.

“We want to provide customers with the tightest security possible at the best price possible. We’ve achieved this with our iMDR,” said Iristel president and CEO Samer Bishay, in an emailed press release.

The company says that its AI and human intelligence powered iMDR provides consistent comprehensive cyber protections to each endpoint. The monthly fee is $27 CAD per endpoint.

Source: Iristel 

