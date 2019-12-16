LG G7 One to get Android 10 on December 18 in Canada

Rogers has updated its ‘OS Upgrade Schedule,’ which now includes upcoming software updates from now until January 6th.
What’s most notable about the schedule is the Android 10 updates for the Samsung Galaxy S10 series and the LG G7 One. Samsung’s Galaxy S series Android 10 updates roll out today while the update for the G7 One will drop on December 18th.
December security updates are rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy A5, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy A10e, Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy A70 from between now December 27th.
The update schedule also reveals that the Pixel 2 series, Pixel 3 series, Pixel 3a series and the Pixel 4 series will get the January security update on January 6th.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10/Note 10+ Android 10 update will be coming soon, according to Rogers’ schedule.
Telus also updated its ‘Software Update Schedule‘ revealing that the same phones will get updates just on slightly different days.
Note that Telus’ schedule includes the LG G8X ThinQ, which will get bug fixes on December 18th. Telus schedule only goes until December 23rd.
