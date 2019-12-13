Public Mobile offering 30 days of service for free for new customers

If you’re thinking about signing up for a new plan with Public Mobile, now is a good time to do so because you’ll get a month of service for free.
The skinny is if you order a SIM card and a plan that costs more than $25 per month, then the carrier will send you a credit value within six days.
To get the deal, you need to buy a SIM card from a Public Mobile retailer or online somewhere like Amazon. The catch here is you need to activate the SIM before the 16th at midnight. So unless you have Prime shipping, you’ll likely need to buy a SIM card at a physical store to activate it by that deadline.
Some of these stores include Walmart and London Drugs.
Once you’ve got the SIM, you can activate it online at activate.publicmobile.ca. When you do make sure that your plan starts at least at $25, not including add-ons.
Then within six business days, you’ll get the credit that applies to your second month of service. Public Mobile says you won’t need to do anything and that the credits apply automatically.
This is a pretty good deal that you should even be able to combine with the carrier’s free data offer.
Source: Public Mobile
