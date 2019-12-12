EB Games Canada drops big holiday flyer in lead up to Christmas

EB Games Canada has released a new ‘Holiday Flyer’ that offers a variety of deals running until right before Christmas.
Below is a list of some of the most notable promotions:
- Borderlands 3 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $64.99)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $64.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Madden NFL 20 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- NBA 2K20 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Need for Speed: Heat (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Outer Worlds (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- WWE 2K20 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — Buy 3 months, get 3 months free (December 14th to 25th)
- Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Console (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle) — $299.99 (regularly $379.99)
- Xbox One X 1TB console (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle) — $449.99 (regularly $599.99)
While the deals are admittedly tamer than those seen during Black Friday, there might still be some people who find use out of these in their last-minute Christmas shopping.
You have from December 13th to the 22nd to take advantage of these deals. Check out the full flyer here.
It’s worth noting that some of these deals, like the $20 off Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, are also being offered at other retailers like Best Buy or Walmart.
Image credit: Electronic Arts
