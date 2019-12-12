Contest: Win a Bell Google Pixel 4

Google launched the Pixel 4 on October 15th to mostly positive reviews.
The phone’s battery isn’t always the best, but if you’re interested in a top-of-the-line camera, the Pixel 4 is the device you’ve been waiting for. The handset sports dual rear-facing shooters; one of which is a 12.2-megapixel with an f/1.7 aperture and another 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a telephoto lens.
The handset also snaps awesome astrophotography pictures that brighten up the night sky, offers up to 2x optical zoom and more. Overall, the Pixel 4 might take better pictures than any other Android handset released in 2019.
The phone also features face unlock that can easily unlock the smartphone just by using your face. Additionally, it sports a Snapdragon 855 chipset, Android 10 and updates faster than any other smartphone, along with 6GB of RAM.
Luckily for you, our friends at Bell hooked us up with a Pixel 4 to give to one lucky winner.
This Pixel 4 features 64GB of storage and comes in ‘Just Black.’
All that is required to enter this contest is to either follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@mobilesyrup), follow us on Instagram (@mobilesyrup), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/MobileSyrup), subscribe to our YouTube channel, or our weekly email newsletter.
All current MobileSyrup Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered in the contest.
Winners will be announced on December 19th.
Comments