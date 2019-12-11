Amazon Canada is continuing to drop prices before the new decade arrives.
While the focus may be coming up on the Boxing Day deals, the online retailer has some new offers on solid tech.
Here’s what we’ve found so far:
- Save 25% on Samsung Galaxy S10 & S10+ Phones
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $34.99 (Save 50%)
- Echo Show 5 for $64.99 (Save $35)
- Razer Phone 2 for $489.99 (Save $45)
- Kindle Paperwhite for $119.99 (Save $20)
- weBoost Connect 4G 470103F Indoor Cell Phone Signal Booster for $499.99 (Save $300)
- Up to $500 off select Microsoft Surface Book 2 and Surface Laptops
- Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case for $149.99 (Save $30)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 all models discounted
- GoPro HERO7 for $399.99 (Save $50.11)
- Furbo Dog Camera for $199 (Save $100)
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $16.72 (Save $9.23)
- AeroGarden Sprout LED with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $74.99 (Save $45)
- Fire 7 Tablet for $54.99 (Save $15)
- Samsung 49″ Q70R 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV (2019) for $997.99 (Save $302)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable External SSD – USB-C, USB 3.1 for $244.95 (Save $245.04)
- SanDisk Ultra 128GB Dual USB Drive 3.0 (SDDD2-128G-G46) for $28.86 (Save $25.76)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro Micro SDXC UHS-I U3 A2 V30 Memory Card + Adapter for $118.59 (Save $116.41)
Source: Amazon Canada
Comments