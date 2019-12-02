PREVIOUS|
News

‘Console quality’ Dynasty Warriors mobile game in the works

The hack-and-slash franchise is cutting a new path

Dec 2, 2019

7:04 AM EST

0 comments

Dynasty Warriors mobile

Publisher Koei Tecmo has unveiled a new Dynasty Warriors game for mobile devices.

According to Niko Partners game industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, the currently-untitled action game is in development for China. However, he noted that there’s no word yet on a global launch. Ahmad also didn’t mention if the title is coming to both Android and iOS, although it’s likely that it is.

According to Ahmad, the game “aims to replicate console quality gameplay and graphics on mobile.” Specifically, he said the game will feature action-RPG gameplay with a “traditional combo system” and “large scale battles, city construction and custom story modes.”

The Dynasty Warriors is Koei Tecmo’s most successful series to date, so it makes sense that it’s getting a mobile entry. The franchise has even spawned Zelda and Fire Emblem spin-offs of sorts in the form of Hyrule Warriors and Fire Emblem Warriors, respectively.

A Chinese release date for the game has not yet been revealed.

Source: Daniel Ahmad

Related Articles

News

Nov 29, 2019

10:06 AM EST

Signal rolls out 3.0 update with iPad support, new languages and more

News

Nov 22, 2019

4:31 PM EST

Major Call of Duty: Mobile update adds zombies mode, controller support

News

Nov 13, 2019

8:06 AM EST

PUGB Mobile update introduces new ‘Royale Pass Season 10’

Deals

Nov 29, 2019

4:48 PM EST

Get the Moto Z3 Play and 360 Camera Mod for $299.99 this Black Friday

Comments