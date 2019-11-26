PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here's what coming to BritBox in December 2019

Nov 26, 2019

8:08 AM EST

0 comments

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed new content coming to its British programming-focused streaming service in December.

The service, which costs $8.99 CAD/month, offers access to such series as Doctor Who, Midsomer Murders and The Sweeney.

In December, the service will add the following programming:

  • Midsomer Murders: season 21 (12/01/2019)
  • Would I Lie to You?: season 13  (12/06/2019)
  • The Sweeney: seasons 1-4 (12/13/2019)
  • Press (12/17/2019)
  • Britmas (12/22/2019)
  • The Lights Before Christmas: Estates Aglow (12/22/2019)
  • Carols from Kings (12/24/2019)
  • Hold the Sunset Christmas 2019 (12/25/2019)
  • Gavin & Stacey: seasons 1-3 (12/25/2019)
  • Gavin & Stacey Christmas (12/25/2019)
  • The Queen’s Christmas (12/25/2019)
  • December: QI Christmas 2019 (December)
  • Mock of the Week Christmas Special (December)
  • Would I Lie to You? At Christmas 2019 (December)
    Celebrity Mastermind (December)

