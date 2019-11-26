Here’s what coming to BritBox in December 2019

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed new content coming to its British programming-focused streaming service in December.
The service, which costs $8.99 CAD/month, offers access to such series as Doctor Who, Midsomer Murders and The Sweeney.
In December, the service will add the following programming:
- Midsomer Murders: season 21 (12/01/2019)
- Would I Lie to You?: season 13 (12/06/2019)
- The Sweeney: seasons 1-4 (12/13/2019)
- Press (12/17/2019)
- Britmas (12/22/2019)
- The Lights Before Christmas: Estates Aglow (12/22/2019)
- Carols from Kings (12/24/2019)
- Hold the Sunset Christmas 2019 (12/25/2019)
- Gavin & Stacey: seasons 1-3 (12/25/2019)
- Gavin & Stacey Christmas (12/25/2019)
- The Queen’s Christmas (12/25/2019)
- December: QI Christmas 2019 (December)
- Mock of the Week Christmas Special (December)
- Would I Lie to You? At Christmas 2019 (December)
Celebrity Mastermind (December)
