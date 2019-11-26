There are a ton of Android games on sale for Black Friday

As we near Black Friday even mobile games on Android are going on sale.
There are 15 notable games on sale and you can check them out below.
- Monument Valley 2 – $1.69 (Regularly $6.99)
- Monument Valley – $1.69 (Regularly $5.99)
- Pandemic: Board Game – $2.59 (Regularly $6.49)
- Patchwork The Game –$1.79 (Regularly $4.49)
- Colt Express – $1.79 (Regularly $4.49)
- Isle of Skye – $1.79 (Regularly $4.49)
- NBA 2K20 – $1.29 (Regularly $7.99)
- Rusty Lake Paradise – $1.49 (Regularly $4.39)
- Sentinels of the Multiverse – $1.29 (Regularly. $9.49)
- This Is the Police – $1.99 (Regularly $9.99)
- Escapists 2: Pocket breakout – $2.29 (Regularly $11.99)
- Cultist Simulator – $2.89 (Regularly $9.99)
- Lara Croft GO – $1.59 (Regularly $7.99)
- Don’t Starve – $1.29 (Regularly. $6.49)
- Death Road to Canada – $1.39 (Regularly $13.99)
