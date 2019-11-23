Staples coupon code gives an extra 10 percent off Surface Pro 7, Laptop 3

Deal hunters looking to get the latest Microsoft Surface devices at a discount have some excellent options.
Microsoft is running a sale on its online store offering between $150 and $300 off select Surface Pro 7 models. Tech stores have lowered prices to match the deal, but according to RedFlagDeals, Staples goes above and beyond.
The retailer is reportedly offering an additional 10 percent off through the use of coupon codes. The codes don’t work online but reportedly work in-store. That said, the RedFlagDeals user who shared the codes says cashiers may ask for the physical coupon and warns your mileage may vary.
That said, the discounts bring down the price fairly significantly. Some entry-level models are listed below as an example:
- Surface Pro 7 i5 variant with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage: $945 (regular $1,199)
- Surface Laptop 3 i5 variant with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage: $1,080 (regular $1,349).
Interestingly, the code works for the Surface Laptop 3 as well, which isn’t currently on sale. In other words, the deal isn’t quite as good, but still overall excellent if you’d rather get the laptop.
If you’re interested, you can learn more about the Staples deal here.
Source: RedFlagDeals
Comments