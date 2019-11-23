How to change your address online in six provinces across Canada

Some provinces let you change your driver’s license online, but each location is different. Here’s a guide to changing your address online across Canada.
When you move homes within a province or territory, you generally have a few weeks to change your address. Some provinces and territories still require you to go into specific physical locations, but a lot of them that are detailed below let you change it easily and quickly online.
Ontario
You can change your Ontario driver’s license by visiting Service Ontario’s website. You have 30 days to change your address in Ontario.
From there, you’ll need to provide a few details, including your old license details and your new address.
Notably, in Ontario, you need to change the address for your health card at the same time.
Change your Ontario address online here.
Quebec
In Quebec, when you change the address on your license, it also changes the address on your vehicle registration. You have 30 days to change your address after you move.
You’ll need most of the information from your old licence, plus your new address.
You can begin changing your address online here.
British Columbia
West coast residents can change their address online and they need to do it within 10 days of moving.
The B.C. version of the service is easy to use and it walks users through the process one step at a time.
You can change your address online here.
Saskatchewan
There are actually two ways to change your driver’s license online in Saskatchewan. You only have 15 days to change your address in Saskatchewan.
The first is a service called Express Adress. This service also notifies other services that you’re changing your address, not just the Saskatchewan’s vehicle register. You can check out the service here.
The second service is the province’s driver’s licensing and vehicle registration program. You can do that here.
Newfoundland and Labrador
You only have 10 days to change your address when you move in Newfoundland and Labrador.
There isn’t an online portal to do this, but you can email ‘addresschangemrd@gov.nl.ca’ with your full name, driver’s Licence/Photo ID number and a document to prove your address change. You can find a list of valid documents that can be used to prove this on the province’s website.
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia residents can also change their address online through an online form. You have 30 days to change your address in this province.
This service is extremely straightforward, but in my test, I wasn’t able to open it with Safari. Chrome worked fine though.
You can check out the Nova Scotia site here.
