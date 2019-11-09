PREVIOUS
Microsoft Store offers over $300 off select Lenovo, Razer and Surface PCs

Deals, discounts and bundles offer up plenty of savings

Nov 9, 2019

1:41 PM EST

If you’re looking for some sweet PC deals heading into the holiday shopping season, Microsoft has your back.

Its online store is offering plenty of discounts on a variety of laptops, desktops and more. Below you’ll find a short list of some of the best deals available.

Along with the deals on laptops from other manufacturers, Microsoft is offering discounts on some of its Surface products.

This includes up to $350 off both the Surface Laptop 2 and the Surface Pro 6. Additionally, customers can take advantage of bundles on Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro 7 or Laptop 3 to get accessories and Office 365.

To learn more about the offers, head over the Microsoft’s online store and check out the deals page.

