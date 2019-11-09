Microsoft Store offers over $300 off select Lenovo, Razer and Surface PCs

If you’re looking for some sweet PC deals heading into the holiday shopping season, Microsoft has your back.
Its online store is offering plenty of discounts on a variety of laptops, desktops and more. Below you’ll find a short list of some of the best deals available.
- Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 PC – $619 (save $380)
- Razer Blade Pro 17 – $3,474.99 (save $275)
- Asus ZenBook 14 – $1,599 (save $250)
- Lenovo IdeaPad S340 – $449 (save $300)
- Razer Blade 15 – $2,924.99 (save $275)
Along with the deals on laptops from other manufacturers, Microsoft is offering discounts on some of its Surface products.
This includes up to $350 off both the Surface Laptop 2 and the Surface Pro 6. Additionally, customers can take advantage of bundles on Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro 7 or Laptop 3 to get accessories and Office 365.
To learn more about the offers, head over the Microsoft’s online store and check out the deals page.
