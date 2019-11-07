Global Apple Watch shipments up 51 percent in Q3 2019: report

Global smartwatch shipments grew 42 percent year-over-year to reach 14 million units in the third quarter of 2019, according to a recent report from Newton, Massachusetts-based research firm Strategy Analytics.
Specifically, Apple maintained its steady lead, with Samsung holding second place and Fitbit maintaining third place.
Altogether, Apple shipped 5.8 million Apple Watch units worldwide in the third quarter of 2019. This marks an above-average 51 percent increase in Apple’s global smartwatch shipments.
Overall, Apple’s market share came in at 48 percent — up two percent from the year prior. It’s worth noting that Apple doesn’t reveal Apple Watch sales in its quarterly earnings, so reports like these are typically the only way to gauge the smartwatch’s success.
Meanwhile, Samsung shipped 1.9 million smartwatches worldwide during Q3 — almost double the 1.1 million it shipped in Q3 2018. Market share also rose two percent to 13 percent during this time.
Finally, Fitbit shipped 1.6 million smartwatches worldwide in Q3 2019 — a slight increase from Q3 2018’s 1.5 million. However, the fitness wearable company’s market share was 11 percent this quarter — four percent lower than what it was in Q3 2018.
It’s worth noting that Google acquired Fitbit last week for $2.1 billion USD ($2.76 billion CAD). While it’s unclear how that will affect Fitbit in the long run, this no doubt relieves the company of pressures related to its underperformance in the smartwatch market.
