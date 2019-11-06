Google Camera 7.2 rolling out to older Pixels with Astrophotography, new UI

A new Google Camera update — version 7.2 — is starting to hit older Pixel devices with some new features.
7.2 first rolled out on the Pixel 4 and brings the first significant update to older Pixels since version 6.3 hit in August. The update includes several features from multiple Google Camera versions that first appeared on the Pixel 4.
For example, Camera 7.0, which leaked alongside the Pixel 4 ahead of its launch, featured a new UI that moved the mode switcher to the bottom of the screen and added a slide-out top panel for controls and settings.
This update also redesigned the zoom and exposure sliders, and added image ratio settings in the main UI and explanations for each Timelapse increment. Finally, the viewfinder now includes a level to help take straight photos.
Camera 7.1 shipped with the Pixel 4 and introduced ‘Social Share.’ It’s a handy shortcut that lets you swipe up on the preview of your last shot to share it from the viewfinder quickly. Users can set three apps for quick sharing in the settings menu.
This update also added the ability to press and hold the shutter button while in the primary camera mode to take a video.
Finally, 7.2 makes the Camera app respect your system font size — something it didn’t do before for some reason.
While a small update in general, 7.2 is a bigger deal for older Pixels as it brings all the other new features with it — including Astrophotography mode for the Pixel 3 and 3a series. The feature is built into Night Sight and works automatically.
You can grab the update from the Play Store as it rolls out. Keep in mind that you’ll need to be running Android 10 to take advantage of the update.
Source: 9to5Google
