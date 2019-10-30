Stranger Things season 3 bloopers hitting Netflix on November 6

Many loved Stranger Things: season 3 with Steve Harrington looking cute in his Scoops Ahoy costume and Eleven learning her new powers.
The new season had twists and turns, and I heard it was quite enjoyable. To keep the ball rolling, Netflix is teasing bloopers for the series on Twitter.
If you like this blooper from #StrangerThings Season 3 just wait until you see what @Stranger_Things has in store for you on November 6! pic.twitter.com/tUt8TFgGD7
— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 30, 2019
The bloopers will hit Netflix on November 6th.
While we’ll have these bloopers, season 4 of Stranger Things is arriving a little late in 2020. The cast and crew of Stranger Things season 4 will still be filming in August of next year.
Source: @seewhatsnext, Via: Netflix
