PREVIOUS
News

Stranger Things season 3 bloopers hitting Netflix on November 6

Get ready to laugh

Oct 30, 2019

6:18 PM EDT

0 comments

Stranger Things 3

Many loved Stranger Things: season 3 with Steve Harrington looking cute in his Scoops Ahoy costume and Eleven learning her new powers.

The new season had twists and turns, and I heard it was quite enjoyable. To keep the ball rolling, Netflix is teasing bloopers for the series on Twitter.

The bloopers will hit Netflix on November 6th.

While we’ll have these bloopers, season 4 of Stranger Things is arriving a little late in 2020. The cast and crew of Stranger Things season 4 will still be filming in August of next year.

Source: @seewhatsnext, Via: Netflix 

Related Articles

Resources

Oct 26, 2019

6:06 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [October 21 — 27]

News

Nov 17, 2008

4:25 PM EDT

Speak Out Wireless Free Phone promo

News

Nov 5, 2008

12:19 PM EDT

Telus’ new Web Promo with Future Shop & HBC

News

Oct 29, 2019

4:51 PM EDT

Netflix says fans want variable playback speeds, creators call it a travesty

Comments