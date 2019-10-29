PREVIOUS
News

YouTube Music adds full Siri, desktop web app support

Oct 29, 2019

6:25 PM EDT

0 comments

Siri

YouTube Music users can now access Siri and a dedicated desktop web app.

Siri in YouTube Music is particularly notable since the virtual assistant has historically only been supported by Apple’s own music platforms.

With iOS 13, however, Apple has opened up Siri to third-party apps, which saw Spotify add support last month. Now, Google has also officially enabled Siri support in YouTube Music.

Meanwhile, with the desktop web app, you can now have a standalone YouTube Music app on their computers, rather than having to visit a site in your browser. Otherwise, functionality between the app and browser versions will be the same.

Don’t fear if the web app isn’t appearing for you yet; YouTube says it will come soon.

Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Oct 28, 2019

8:07 PM EDT

Google Duo now features themed video filters for Halloween, Diwali

News

Oct 25, 2019

10:41 AM EDT

Google adds new widget to YouTube Music

News

Oct 29, 2019

10:17 AM EDT

Google’s Pixel 4 reportedly suffers from camera white balance issues

News

Oct 10, 2019

3:18 PM EDT

Apple adds ability to delete Siri recordings in iOS 13.2

Comments