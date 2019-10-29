YouTube Music adds full Siri, desktop web app support

YouTube Music users can now access Siri and a dedicated desktop web app.
Siri in YouTube Music is particularly notable since the virtual assistant has historically only been supported by Apple’s own music platforms.
With iOS 13, however, Apple has opened up Siri to third-party apps, which saw Spotify add support last month. Now, Google has also officially enabled Siri support in YouTube Music.
Meanwhile, with the desktop web app, you can now have a standalone YouTube Music app on their computers, rather than having to visit a site in your browser. Otherwise, functionality between the app and browser versions will be the same.
Don’t fear if the web app isn’t appearing for you yet; YouTube says it will come soon.
Via: The Verge
