Twitter says its AI can now report 50 percent of abusive tweets

Twitter has been fighting abuse on its platform for a long time now and the company’s latest earnings suggest that it’s getting a lot better at moderating.
In this year’s Q3 earnings, the company spent a lot of time highlighting its AI moderation tools. Specifically, the company states that 50 percent of the tweets that are taken of its platform before users even report them. This is up from 43 percent in Q2 and 38 percent in Q1 2019.
According to the company’s earnings letter, it’s also getting better at making money off of its users. Twitter is up 17 percent in Q3 since it was able to make $145 million USD (about $189 million CAD).
While the company is putting huge numbers on the board, it’s still not enough. Twitter made $44 million USD (roughly $57 million CAD) in profit, which is much lower than the $92 million ($120 million CAD) it earned in the third quarter of last year.
The company only reports its daily active users, and it says that it has roughly 145 million people using Twitter every day. While this may seem like a lot, Snapchat has 210 million and Instagram has 500 million just using Stories, reports The Verge.
That said, Twitter doesn’t seem worried and is confident in its ad structure. The social media company says that “video ad formats continued to show strength, particularly our Video Website Card and In-Stream Video Ads.”
